Two inmates attempt to escape from Polson jail

POLSON — Two inmates tried to break out of the Lake County Detention Center in Polson on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that the inmates assaulted a detention officer and then tried to escape after taking the officer’s keys at approximately 7 p.m.

The escape was prevented when another detention officer was able to secure the inmates, according to a news release.

Sheriff Bell says additional deputies along with Polson police officers were called to the jail “to quell further disturbances in the jail and lock all inmates down.”

The names of the inmates who tried to escape are not being released at this time “due to ongoing investigation and review for criminal charges by the County Attorney’s Office,” a news release states.