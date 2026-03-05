Two men facing charges for deadly shooting in Missoula

MISSOULA — Two men are facing charges following Wednesday's deadly shooting near a gas station along North Reserve Street in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department reported detectives have referred deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon charges for one man. The other faces a charge for attempted assault with a weapon.

The men have been remanded to the Missoula County Detention Facility.

The deadly shooting occurred near a Town Pump at the intersection of Reserve Street and Mullan Road Wednesday afternoon.

The man who died was allegedly a fugitive from Billings. The shooting involved four bail bondsmen conducting a bond revocation, according to MPD.

More than 15 law enforcement vehicles were at the scene, including Missoula police, Missoula County sheriff's deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers.

The names of those involved have not yet been released. MPD reported Thursday that the investigation is ongoing.

