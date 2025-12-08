Update: 2 killed, 2 injured in Stillwater County shooting

Update 1 p.m.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Stillwater County.

Sheriff Charles Kem said in a press release issued at about 1 p.m. that a man has been arrested and faces possible murder charges.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. The circumstances of the shootings were also not released.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Ty Allen Turney. He was arrested in the area at about 5:46 a.m., the sheriff said.

Here's the full press release:

Stillwater County Sheriff's Office

Update 9 a.m.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post that deputies responded to a "disturbance in progress" on Monday at 3:37 a.m.

"There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence near mile marker 10 on Stillwater River Road and an investigation of a critical incident is underway," the post from Sheriff Charles Kem states.

A suspect is in custody, the post states, and there "is no threat to the public."

MTN News has confirmed through multiple sources at the scene that several people were shot and rushed to the hospital.

Keagan Harsha/Q2 News Law enforcement is at the scene of a "critical incident" in Stillwater County.

ABSAROKEE - A significant police presence has been reported in Stillwater County near Absarokee, with details remaining extremely limited at this time.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple police vehicles in and around Stillwater River Road between Absarokee and Nye starting around 4 a.m. Monday.

The nature of the situation remains unknown as authorities have not yet released information about the incident.

Q2 has reached out to the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office for more information about this ongoing situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

