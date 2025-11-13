Former Troy police officer wanted for evidence tampering turns himself in to California authorities

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m. - November 15, 2025

MISSOULA — The former Troy police officer, who was wanted for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, turned himself in to authorities in Southern California on Friday afternoon.

Layton Artigo's arrest by the Santa Ana Police Department was the result of an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff's and Attorney's offices.

Artigo will face extradition back to Lincoln County for prosecution, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

No other details were provided about the case, but anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the LCSO detective division at (406) 293-4112.

This is a developing story, and MTN will continue to follow developments.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Friday, November 14, 2025

LIBBY — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in a case involving tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says a report was made on Wednesday morning about suspicious activity involving several juvenile females and a 23-year-old man, who has been identified as Layton Artigo.

Detectives began an investigation, conducted several interviews with the females before applying for a search warrant of Artigo’s residence.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office/MTN News

Sheriff Short says after the search warrant was executed, an arrest warrant was obtained for Artigo for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Artigo is described as 6’7” tall and weighs approximately 350 pounds.

Charges have been filed at this time, with Short stating an investigation into the incident is underway.

Anyone with information regarding Artigo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective division at 406-293-4112.