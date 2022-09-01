UPDATE: Investigation continues after Missoula SWAT Team called out Wednesday

UPDATE: 10:45 p.m. - Aug. 30, 2022

MISSOULA - An incident in which the Missoula Police Department SWAT Team was called out to a motel on Wednesday evening ended at 10:46 p.m.

MTN News The Red Lion Inn on West Broadway in Missoula

MPD reports that the incident at the Red Lion on West Broadway was "unfounded" and that an investigation into the incident is continuing.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

(first report: 9:54 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department’s SWAT team has been called to a situation involving an armed and barricaded person at the Red Lion Inn on West Broadway.

Bystanders tell MTN they heard a flashbang go off inside the building.

The police say SWAT is using, “all available techniques to ensure the public safety and work to safely resolve this incident.”

They report the person is within the police perimeter.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No other details are being released, but we will keep you updated online as we learn more.

