Man jailed following standoff with law enforcement in Kalispell

UPDATE: 2:50 a.m. - April 11, 2023

KALISPELL - Authorities have released the name of a man who was taken into custody following a Tuesday standoff with law enforcement in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department reports that 52-year-old Erik Allen Rodriguez of Kalispell was arrested without incident.

He is being held at Flathead County Detention Center on a pending Assault with a Weapon charge.

There is no further threat to the public currently, according to KPD.

(second report: 12:47 p.m. - April 11, 2023)

KALISPELL - A Tuesday standoff with law enforcement has been resolved in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department reports a male was "taken into custody without incident."

Charges are pending further investigation.

No other information is being released at this time.

(first report: 12:20 p.m. - April 11, 2023)

KALISPELL – Law enforcement is on the scene of a standoff in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of an assault with a weapon shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of 2nd Avenue NW.

A perimeter has been set up and officers are making efforts at peacefully resolving the situation," a news release states.

The Kalispell Police Department SRT along with the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene.

Developing story. Check back for updates.