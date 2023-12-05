Man shot in East Missoula, 'armed and dangerous' suspect sought

UPDATE: 8:45 p.m. - December 5, 2023

We are learning more information about a Tuesday afternoon incident that drew a large law enforcement presence to the East Missoula area.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says deputies responded to "a suspicious incident" at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Smith says that law enforcement found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a Missoula hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release, few details are available regarding the suspect who is believed be an adult male who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in East Missoula — especially near Sha-Ron Fishing Access and the new overflow parking area on Montana Highway 200 — to be aware of their surroundings.

Additionally, residents are being asked to keep cars, outbuildings, and homes locked. Anyone with outside lights is being asked to leave them on.

Smith says the incident happened between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and anyone who was in the area of the Sha-Ron Fishing Access, near the Clark Fork River, or near the new overflow parking area and saw anything that could help law enforcement should call 911 immediately.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity should not approach any individual and instead should call 911 immediately.

An investigation into the shooting is continuing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Our reporter on the scene could see a drone flying along the river in the area.

