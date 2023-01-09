UPDATE: Murder suspect arrested following standoff in Billings

Update 1 a.m Monday

BILLINGS - A seven-hour standoff has ended as police officers took a man into custody, without injury to the officers or suspect, Billings police say.

BPD Lt. Matt Lennick says SWAT teams were able to get inside the house and reach the man in a basement room. Lennick says the man initially was accepting of officers being there, became resistant, and after a brief skirmish was arrested.

Lennick could not confirm if the man was armed or had a firearm nearby.

The man is being transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility and emergency personnel are leaving the area.

Meanwhile, investigators were still at the scene of a fatal shooting in an alleyway off of 12th Street between Avenue F and Avenue E, connected to the suspect and standoff.

_______________________________________________________

Update 11:15 p.m.

BILLINGS - A suspect remains barricaded in a house on 12th Street West in a police standoff, but new information links three crime scenes with one person dead.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick confirms that one person is dead at a residence off 12th Street on the north side of Grand Avenue and that it appears the suspect in the shooting fled in the victim's car, crashed into parked vehicles outside Big B Bingo, ran into a house, and shot and wounded a person trying to flee the house in which the man is now barricaded. This man was transported to St. Vincent Healthcare.

Lt. Lennick says that law enforcement is still trying to communicate with the man inside the house and has shot gas inside the residence. The man has not made any verbal contact though police know he is still inside the house.

_____________________________________________

Update 9:30 p.m.

BILLINGS - The standoff between a shooting suspect and law enforcement has now stretched to more than three hours near the intersection of 12th Street West and Burlington Avenue in Billings.

One man is barricaded inside a residence, and all other people have gotten out, according to police. Several flashbangs have been heard in the area, but law enforcement has not entered the residence.

The man had fired shots outside the window about 30 minutes after the standoff began, but no one was injured, according to Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick.

Police say they believe the man shot another person, who was taken to a local hospital and whose condition is unknown. Early reports indicate the shooting happened at a birthday party.

It's unclear if the man is holed up in the same residence where the shooting took place.

In addition, the man had driven into parked cars and struck a power pole before he holed up, cutting power in the area. NorthWestern Energy personnel are on the scene restoring power.

Law enforcement is flying drones in the area to get an aerial view of the scene.

The 1100 block of 12th Street West and the 1200 blocks of Alderson and Burlington avenues have been closed, according to police.

________________________________________________

First report

BILLINGS - Multiple agencies are responding to a shooting near the intersection of 12th Street West and Burlington Avenue Sunday evening, and an active shooter is barricaded in the house, according to Billings police.

In addition, a vehicle has crashed into a power pole by the Big B Casino in the area, which police say is related to the shooting. Power lines are down and the power is off.

Billings firefighters say they were initially responding to a report of a shooting at a birthday party. The first call was made around 6:15 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital, according to firefighters.

The 1100 block of 12th Street West and the 1200 blocks of Alderson and Burlington avenues have been closed, according to police.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said the SWAT team has been deployed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.