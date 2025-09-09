Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Vandalism at three Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks facilities

Rainbow Dam trailhead, extensive graffiti was spray painted in a latrine
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks
Rainbow Dam trailhead - graffiti spray-painted in a latrine
Rainbow Dam trailhead, extensive graffiti was spray painted in a latrine
Posted

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens are investigating three recent acts of vandalism in Region 4.

The agency reported the following incidents:

  • At the Rainbow Dam trailhead, extensive graffiti was spray painted in a latrine.
  • At Giant Springs State Park, several recently planted trees were destroyed.
  • At Sluice Boxes State Park, a jackleg fence was knocked down and damaged.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to visit the TIP-MONT website to report details, or contact Great Falls area game warden Mike Tucker at 406-594-4813.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Rainbow Dam trailhead, extensive graffiti was spray painted in a latrine
Rainbow Dam trailhead - graffiti spray-painted in a latrine

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader