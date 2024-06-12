Vandals remove, destroy Pride flags from downtown Missoula business

MISSOULA — Vandals recently removed and then destroyed Pride flags from a downtown Missoula business.

Import Market reports on Instagram the flags were removed, torn up, and then defecated on.

According to the business, flags have been hung at Import Market for years to support Pride Month and an incident like this has never happened before.

MTN reached out to the Missoula Police Department which confirmed they are aware of the incident.

No official report has been filed by Import Market at this time, however, the business plans to do so.

- information from Kathryn Roley included in this report