Venue change requested in Mika Westwolf fatal hit and run case

POLSON — The Lake County Courthouse in Polson is where hearings have been taking place for the hit-and-run death of Mika Westwolf.

However, Sunny K. White's defense attorney, Meghan Benson, asked Lake County Judge Molly Owen on Wednesday for a change of venue for the trial.

Judge Owen had previously approved a defense request to push back the trial date to Sept. 30, 2024.

Lake County prosecutor James Lapotka agreed to allow Benson three weeks to file the change of location motion.

Mika Westwolf’s mother Carissa Heavy Runner stated that she was surprised by the request but no matter where the trial will be held, family and friends will be there wearing red for Mika.

“I know that I wouldn't have made it this far if it wasn't for the support that I've had from family and friends and gained new friends and family. We're stronger together. We need to stand together in solidarity, be there for one another," shared Heavy Runner.

Since White is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, among other charges, her attorney has lined up a digital expert along with a crash reconstruction expert.

A pre-trial conference has been set for Aug. 28, 2024, and will be followed by the trial. Due to the location change motion, the venue of the pre-trial and trial is unclear at this time.