VIDEO: Truck causes damages at Montana Capitol

HELENA — A truck caused more than $6,000 of damage to the Montana Capitol grounds Saturday, July 29 at around 10 a.m.

Security footage of the event shows a white Dodge Dakota drive up onto the grass from the north side of the building by the flowers display.

The truck then circled around the statue of Thomas Meagher and attempted to drive up the steps by the Flag Plaza.

After unsuccessfully getting up the stairs, the truck backed up and again failed to make it to the top.

At that point, pedestrians in the footage can be seen trying to get the driver’s attention.

The truck then made its way up the hill on the grass around the Flag Plaza while some onlookers fled. The Dodge Dakota then drove through two barriers, dragging them away.

Helena resident Christopher Yarns, 36, has been charged with three counts including driving under the influence, criminal endangerment and desecration of the Capitol. When arrested, Helena Police stated Yarns blew a preliminary blood alcohol content test of .188 which is more than twice the legal limit.

Yarns’ bond was set at $50,000 earlier this week.

The State General Services Division, who are responsible for the upkeep of the grounds, told MTN the damage to the grounds needing immediate attention has already been addressed.