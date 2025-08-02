Voices from Anaconda: Residents reflect on the mass shooting that left 4 dead

ANACONDA — The Anaconda community responds to a recent mass shooting as residents share their experiences, seeking answers and support amidst the tragedy.

Officials have confirmed several fatalities at the scene, and identified the suspect as Michael Brown of Anaconda, 45 years old.

Brown is still at large and was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford F-150 pickup with Montana license plates DTY493.

Brown is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be armed and is extremely dangerous.

Anyone who sees Brown or his vehicle is asked to call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with any other information about the shootings is asked to call Anaconda/Deer Lodge Law Enforcement at 406-563-5241.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

