WATCH: Police chase in Butte caught on home security camera

BUTTE — Security video from a home in the 1700 block of Elm Street shows several members of law enforcement attempting to apprehend a suspect after the suspect fired shots and refused to exit the vehicle.

The video, shared with MTN News by by Katrina Lider of Butte, shows multiple law enforcement vehicles arrive as the suspect vehicle appears to get stuck. A fence at the residence obscures most of the scene, but the sound of gunshots can be heard before officers begin shouting orders at the suspect.

The suspect continues to rev the vehicle's engine until eventually getting free and continuing to flee law enforcement.

MTN News reached out to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, who said that Montana's Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the incident and no further details are currently available.

We will update you when we get more information.