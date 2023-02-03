West Yellowstone man sentenced to prison for illegal possession of ammunition

A West Yellowstone man who admitted to illegally possessing ammunition after having been convicted of possessing unregistered improvised bombs will spend the next three years in prison, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Charles Gibson Bailey, 36, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to felon in possession of ammunition.

In May 2020, Bailey was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 40 months in prison for conviction of possessing unregistered improvised bombs.

In February 2022, Bailey’s supervised release was revoked following two encounters between Bailey and a West Yellowstone police officer.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated Bailey and executed a search warrant on his residence and vehicle in April 2022. Agents seized 14 .40-caliber bullets from Bailey’s truck.

The headstamps on the bullets were obliterated.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy J. Racicot and Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the ATF, the West Yellowstone Police Department, and the Federal Protective Service.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.