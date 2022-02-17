Whitehall man accused of downloading child pornography pleads guilty

A Whitehall man accused of downloading child pornography for approximately six years pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, according to U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

Tyler D. Pinnt, 35, faces a mandatory minimum of five to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, five years to a lifetime of supervised release, and special assessments.

Court documents allege Pinnt received child pornography from about March 2015 to July 2021. On July 13, 2021, the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on Pinnt's residence near Whitehall.

Agents conducted a forensic examination of computers and cell phones that were seized from the residence. According to court documents, Pinnt admitted at the time of the search that he found child pornography online and it would be found on the seized devices.

Investigators determined after locating child pornography images and videos on Pinnt's two phones and computers that he downloaded it between March 2015 and July 2021.

Along with the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the case was investigated by the FBI, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department, and Seattle (Washington) Police Department Human Trafficking Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee L. Peterson is prosecuting the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and set Pinnt's sentencing for May 19.

The case was initiated under the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was launched in 2006 to combat the proliferation of technology-facilitated crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children.