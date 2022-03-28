Wolf Point man sentenced for attacking a man with a baseball bat

GREAT FALLS — Rick John Morales, Jr., who admitted to aiding in attacking a man in the head with a baseball bat, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Morales, 32 years old, who resides in both Wolf Point and Poplar, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and aiding and abetting.

Prosecutors had alleged that Morales aided and abetted codefendant Harry B. Azure in assaulting the victim, identified as John Doe, on November 19, 2019, in Wolf Point.

Doe called 911 for medical assistance and told a responding tribal officer that three individuals kicked in the door to his residence, struck him several times in the head with a small baseball bat, and left.

Doe ultimately was flown to a Billings hospital where staff determined the victim had a severe traumatic brain injury.

The victim later told law enforcement that the assault occurred days after an incident involving Morales.

Azure was sentenced last month in the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided and sentenced Morales to to 54 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Johnson, prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Fort Peck Tribal Police.



