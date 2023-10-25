Woman accused in hit-and-run death of Mika Westwolf appears in court

POLSON — A woman charged with vehicular homicide under the influence following the death of Mika Westwolf made her initial appearance in a Lake County courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Judge Molly Owen set an arraignment date of November 8, 2023, for Sunny Katherinne White.

White is accused in the death of Westwolf — a 22-year-old Indigenous woman — who was hit and killed while walking along Highway 93 near Arlee in March of this year.

White has also been charged accidents involving another person or deceased person, two counts of criminal child endangerment, and a count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

A judge ordered White to enroll in a drug treatment program as one of the conditions of her release.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report.