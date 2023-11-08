Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Woman accused in hit-and-run death of Mika Westwolf pleads not guilty

Sunny White entered her plea during a Wednesday morning arraignment in Lake County District Court in Polson.
Sunny K White
Emily Brown/MTN News
Sunny Katherinne White appearing in a Lake County courtroom in Polson on October 25, 2023.
Sunny K White
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 13:45:55-05

The woman accused of striking and killing Mika Westwolf with her vehicle near Arlee early this year pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning.

Sunny White entered her plea during an arraignment in Lake County District Court.

White is accused in the death of Westwolf — a 22-year-old Indigenous woman — who was hit and killed while walking along Highway 93 in March of this year.

White has been charged with vehicular homicide under the influence, accidents involving another person or deceased person, two counts of criminal child endangerment, and a count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin on May 6, 2024.

MTN's Emily Brown was in the courtroom and will have an update during the KPAX 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader