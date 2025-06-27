Woman accused of removing mother from Billings care facility appears in court

BILLINGS - A woman who was arrested in South Dakota after removing her mother from a Billings care facility was arraigned Friday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Tama LaRay Donley, 53, appeared before Judge Ashley Harada by video from South Dakota where she resides and pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of custodial interference. She was allowed to remain free on a previously posted $15,000 bond while her case is pending.

Q2 News Tama LaRay Donley was arraigned Friday in Yellowstone County District Court by video from South Dakota.

Donely is accused of removing her 76-year-old mother, Donna Prescott, from the Aspen Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in Billings on June 1.

Billings police posted an alert on Facebook asking residents to be on the lookout for Donley and her brother, Kit Donley, describing it as a "kidnapping" case.

When contacted by MTN News a short time later, Prescott said she left Aspen Meadows on her own free will, and preferred to be with her children rather than at Aspen Meadows. The family was staying at Tama Donely's home in South Dakota, where she was later arrested on a warrant from Yellowstone County.

Prosecutors in Billings allege Tama and Kit Donley did not have the authority to remove their mother from the care facility. That authority belongs to Prescott's 90-year-old aunt, who told officials she did not give the Donleys permission to take Prescott out of the facility.

A notarized medical power of attorney obtained by Tama Donely was not valid at the time, prosecutors allege.

Kit Donley was also charged with felony custodial interference in Yellowstone County District Court on June 20. He appeared voluntarily on a warrant in a Billings courtroom, and after pleading not guilty he was allowed to return to his home in South Dakota on his own recognizance.

A conviction for felony custodial interference carries a maximum penalty 10 years in prison, a $50,000 fine, or both.

PREVIOUS Q2 COVERAGE

Woman who took mom from Billings nursing home charged with felony

Watch Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito explain the charge against Donley:

Woman who took mom from Billings nursing home charged with felony

Woman taken from Billings nursing home says she is home safe and left on her own free will

Billings police turn alleged kidnapping case over to county attorney

Billings police seek help finding missing 76-year-old woman

Watch previous report on what police described as a missing person/kidnapping case: