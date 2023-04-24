Woman faces charge of deliberate homicide of an infant in Great Falls

Whisper Rayne Hawkbear was arrested on Friday, April 21, 2023, and booked into the Cascade County Detention Center at approximately 1:15 p.m.

The pending charges against Hawkbear, 20 years old, are deliberate homicide and assault on a minor.

A spokesman for the Great Falls Police Department told KRTV that the fatality was a two-month old child; the assault charge against Hawkbear involved a 16-month old child.

The alleged crimes happened at the Rockcross Commons apartment complex (2200 block of 23rd Street South).

We expect to get details later on Monday when charges are likely to be filed by the County Attorney, and will update you as we get more information.



