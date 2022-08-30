Woman charged with kidnapping and illegally crossing US-Canada border

GREAT FALLS — Catherine Gurule of Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested on Saturday, August 27, 2022, after she reportedly illegally crossed the US-Canada border in Montana.

U.S. Customs & Border Protection said in a news release that Border Patrol agents from the Plentywood Station stopped a southbound vehicle northeast of Plentywood on Saturday while conducting line watch duties.

During the arrest, agents discovered that the passenger in the vehicle was a female from Canada that was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted.

Gurule was turned over to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

She is currently being held on a $300,000 bond at the Cascade County Detention Center in Great Falls.

According to the jail roster, Gurule has been charged with trafficking of persons, criminal endangerment, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, and strangulation of a partner/family member.

“This arrest is an excellent example of the vigilance displayed by the Plentywood Border Patrol agents in serving and protecting our community,” said acting Chief Patrol Agent Richard Fortunato in the news release.



