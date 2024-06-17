Woman facing charges in Manhattan teen’s death accused of sexual assault

BOZEMAN — Lily Laroque, the woman charged with vehicular homicide in the 2023 death of Manhattan teen Delaney Doherty, is now accused of sexual assault at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Court documents say two female inmates at the detention center reported that Laroque struck each of them in a sexual manner on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The first victim said she was on a video call when Laroque struck her buttocks from behind and described the contact as “forceful and uncomfortable,” according to court documents.

The second victim said she was in the day room on June 12 when Laroque allegedly approached her and began striking her breasts multiple times.

Court documents say a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy reviewed video that corroborated both victims’ accounts. The deputy said he went to speak with Laroque and advised her of her Miranda rights. Laroque reportedly declined to speak without an attorney present.

Laroque appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday, where she was given a bail amount of $1,000 consecutive to the bail amount on her previous charges.

Laroque was arrested in November 2023 in connection with a head-on crash that killed 17-year-old Doherty on August 3, 2023. She has since pleaded not guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence and is being held on $150,000 bail.

The judge overseeing a bail modification hearing for Laroque in March of this year left her bail amount unchanged.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Laroque on Aug. 28, 2024.