Woman facing homicide charge in shooting death of Sheridan man in Billings

BILLINGS- The woman allegedly involved in the killing and carjacking of a Sheridan man last week was charged with felony deliberate homicide by accountability Tuesday in Yellowstone County.

Kristy Lynn Chavez, 31, will appear in Yellowstone County Justice Court Tuesday afternoon to face the charges.

Court documents stated the following:

Chavez and another man, identified Tuesday as Michael McClure, abducted and assaulted the victim- 33-year-old Dennis Gresham- at the Yellowstone River Campground in Billings.

The two approached Gresham’s van and asked for a cigarette and a ride.

Gresham told them no – and an altercation began before the two entered the van equipped with guns.

The altercation continued in the van as Chavez climbed into the driver’s seat to drive away.

Chavez says she heard five gunshots and she told detectives she thought Gresham was dead after she heard the gunshots.

Billings police have said that after the two stole the van, they led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended on 43th Street West in Billings. Chavez fled the scene and was arrested by police.

McClure fled to a residence on Ridgewood Lane South, where he engaged in a nine-hour standoff with police, then was shot and killed after a shootout.