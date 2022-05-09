Woman in Great Falls claims she and two friends were almost abducted

(UPDATE, MAY 10) The Great Falls Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the women made a report regarding a possible abduction.

The GFPD said the initial investigation talked about a large group of men who were in the bar to watch the UFC fights, but there are no other witnesses to the events in the parking lot.

The GFPD also said there are no details on who the men were, but follow-up is being completed to review cameras and attempt to identify anyone involved.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, MAY 9) A woman in Great Falls claimed in a Facebook post on Sunday that she and two of her friends were almost abducted on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The woman says that she and her friend left the Halftime Sports Bar, and as they were pulling out of the parking lot, a man ran in front of her car; the woman stopped the car, and another man ran up to the driver's side door and yanked on it, and another man ran up to the passenger's side.

She said she then "gassed it and almost hit the guy in the front," and then saw "10-12 of them behind us getting into vehicles." She continued driving to get away, and said they reported the incident to a police officer they saw in a patrol car downtown.

We have contacted the Great Falls Police Department to get more information about the incident; we will update you if we get more details.



