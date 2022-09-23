Watch Now
Woman jailed following shooting in Olney

Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 23, 2022
KALISPELL - A woman is behind bars in the Kalispell jail following a Thursday shooting.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol responded to Olney shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a report that a female shot a male in the stomach during a disturbance.

The victim was able to leave the scene and get to a neighbor’s house, where he was eventually transported to Logan Health.

The Sheriff's Office reports that the suspect— identified as Kay Johnson of Olney — was taken to Logan Health for an evaluation.

She was later released into custody for an interview with detectives, according to a news release.

Johnson has been booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of Assault with a Weapon.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

