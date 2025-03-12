Woman pleads guilty in 2024 stabbing death of her boyfriend in Anaconda

ANACONDA — A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in the stabbing death of her boyfriend in Anaconda last year.

Leann Malcolm agreed to plead guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide due to mental illness in the death of De'Quan Watson.

Malcolm initially pleaded not guilty to killing Watson in the couple's Cherry Street home on April 10, 2024.

Under the change of plea agreement, Malcolm claims she caused the death of Watson while under extreme emotional and mental distress.

Malcolm faces up to 40 years in prison.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE, APRIL 2024: