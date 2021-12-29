Woman shot after pursuit with law enforcement near Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE - A woman is hospitalized after being shot by law enforcement following a Tuesday night pursuit that reportedly saw her ram a stolen vehicle into two police cars.

At approximately 11:15 PM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, a Powell County Deputy and Deer Lodge Police Officer responded to a violation of a restraining order. The female suspect also vandalized and stole property. The Deputy and Officer located the woman and made attempts to have her exit a stolen vehicle that she was in. She refused and drove off. A pursuit ensued at his time. Two more Deer Lodge Police Officers and a Montana State Highway patrol officer aided in the pursuit. Spike strips were successfully deployed twice during the pursuit, but the woman continued driving.

According to a press release from the Powell County Sheriff's Office, the woman rammed a parked civilian car, then rammed two of the police vehicles, causing injury to one of the officers. Two of the officers then discharged their firearms at the suspect. The woman was hit in the arm and stopped at this time. The pursuit ended approximately 30 minutes after it began. The suspect was removed from the vehicle, first aid was rendered until the ambulance arrived, and she was transported to the hospital.

Montana Division of Criminal Investigations is conducting the investigation of the officer-involved shooting. The Officers that discharged their firearms are placed on administrative leave as a part of departmental policy.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

