Wrong-way driver accused of critically injuring Bozeman woman near Livingston identified

According to court documents, the wrong-way driver allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .279, more than three times the legal limit.
An Ohio woman has been identified as the alleged wrong-way driver in a vehicle crash near Livingston on July 10, 2024 that left 23-year-old Taylee Bornong of Bozeman in critical condition.

Court documents filed in Park County list Jennifer Marie Lager-Fermon as the defendant in the case. She faces one count of criminal endangerment and one count of negligent vehicular assault—serious bodily injury, both felonies.

Lager-Fermon has not yet appeared in court to be formally arraigned on the charges.

According to the complaint, Lager-Fermon was driving a Subaru Crosstrek with Ohio plates when she struck Bornong in the westbound lanes of I-90 while driving eastbound near mile marker 328.

The complaint states that Lager-Fermon's blood alcohol level was .279, more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Both Lager-Fermon and Bornong were seriously injured in the crash.

Bornong was life-flighted to Billings for treatment. According to a GoFundMe to raise money for her recovery, she was placed into a medically induced coma and has undergone two surgeries to repair a broken femur and shattered humerus.

No information about the current condition of either woman is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

