Wrong-way driving suspect in fatal I-90 crash that killed Laysa Grewell to appear in court

BOZEMAN — The suspect in a fatal head-on crash that killed 22-year-old Laysa Grewell on I-90 near Three Forks will make his initial court appearance on March 28, 2024, according to the Gallatin County Attorney's Office.

Alexander Norbert Ledoux, 23, is facing charges of Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence, Fleeing from or Eluding a Peace Officer, and six counts of Criminal Endangerment.

The Attorney's Office said in a news release that LeDoux will enter a plea at the hearing, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 28. Gallatin County Attorney Shannon Foley is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

You can read additional details from charging documents in the case in our earlier reporting below.



(Earlier report)

BOZEMAN — MTN News has obtained charging documents filed in Gallatin County on Tuesday that reveal more alleged details about a fatal crash near Three Forks that killed 22-year-old Laysa Grewell early morning on Jan. 4, 2024.

The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office alleges in court documents that Alexander Norbert LeDoux drove his vehicle the wrong way on I-90 for approximately 20 miles before colliding with Grewell on Jan. 4.

LeDoux was reportedly first noticed by the driver of a commercial vehicle headed west on I-90 who spotted LeDoux also heading west on the wrong side of the roadway. The driver attempted but was unable to get LeDoux’s attention.

Court documents say at least six other motorists traveling in the correct direction observed the wrong-way driver. Two reported having to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on collision.

As MTN News has reported previously, another witness, Nadine Olive, reported the wrong-way driver struck her vehicle, taking off her driver’s side mirror.

Co-worker of woman killed in head-on crash says she was clipped by same wrong-way driver

The Gallatin County 911 center reported a total of six 911 calls about the wrong-way driver by 1:30 a.m. A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded and positioned himself ahead of the wrong-way vehicle on the eastbound shoulder with lights and siren activated.

According to court documents, the deputy attempted to deploy a tire deflation device but was unable to stop the vehicle. The deputy resumed pursuit of the vehicle and saw it collide with Grewell’s vehicle from a distance, resulting in a large fireball.

An MHP trooper arriving at the crash site said Grewell’s vehicle was unidentifiable due to extensive front-end and burn damage. Grewell was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and came to rest approximately three feet away.



LeDoux’s vehicle reportedly came to rest upright on its wheels approximately 100 feet to the west of Grewell’s vehicle. Court documents say the impact of the crash caused the motor to separate completely from the vehicle.

The trooper on scene reported that LeDoux’s speedometer was suspended in place and showed a speed of approximately 96 miles per hour. The trooper also allegedly observed several beer cans in the vehicle within the immediate reach of the driver.

LeDoux’s iPhone was also reportedly retrieved and collected as evidence. The trooper secured a search warrant, found that the phone did not have a lock screen, and was able to open the phone. The trooper allegedly found the app SnapChat open with an unsent video.

Court documents state the following:

The app contained an unsent video of the Buick driving on 1-90 near Manhattan driving east in the eastbound lane. The music was blaring, and the operator of the Buick, the Defendant, was holding the phone in his right hand. The video shows the Buick traveling at 108 MPH for most of the two minutes the video was recorded. The instrument cluster, between the tachometer and speedometer, displayed a message to the effect of "Speed limited to 108 MPH."

LeDoux was transported to Bozeman Health Regional Medical Center where law enforcement obtained a blood sample that was sent to the Montana Crime Lab.

Court documents say on Jan. 30, results were returned that showed LeDoux’s blood alcohol level to be .198, more than twice the legal limit.

LeDoux is facing charges of vehicular homicide while under the influence, fleeing and eluding causing the death of another, and six counts of criminal endangerment.

Laysa Grewell died the day before her daughter's first birthday. She was reportedly also pregnant with a second child at the time of her death.

Developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.