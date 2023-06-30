Wyoming man accused of traveling to Bozeman with the intent of having sex with a minor pleads guilty

On Thursday, 38-year-old Jeremy George Lusk of Wyoming admitted to traveling to Bozeman with the intent to engage in sex with a minor, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Lusk was arrested on Feb. 23, 2023, in Bozeman on two counts of sexual abuse of children and indecent exposure to a minor.

Lusk pleaded guilty to traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a minimum of five years to life of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that a Bozeman Police Department officer was working undercover and observed an advertisement on a social media application asking if anyone wanted to engage in sexual relations with a 38-year-old from Bridger, Montana. The advertisement stated the individual was looking for someone between the ages of 18 and 68.

The undercover officer reportedly responded to the advertisement posing as a 14-year-old girl living in Bozeman.

According to charging documents, Lusk sent explicit photos of himself and it was clear he believed he was talking to a 14-year-old girl and wanted a sexual encounter.

On Feb. 22 and 23, Lusk reportedly told the undercover officer he intended to travel to Bozeman for a sexual encounter with the 14-year-old girl.

Upon Lusk’s arrival at an agreed-upon location, he was arrested.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 30 before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen. Lusk was released pending further proceedings.

