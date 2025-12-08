Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Billings Heights

Update Monday, 11:30 a.m.

Sheriff Mike Linder said Monday morning that no suspects were in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Linder said the investigation has linked two locations and a traffic incident - the Heights residence where the wounded man sought help, a location in Lockwood, and a crash on Wicks Lane - to the same series of events.

The victim, an adult male, is being interviewed by authorities, but Linder would not release further information about his condition.

Linder is encouraging anyone with information of the crime to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.

_______________________________________________

First Report

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in the Billings Heights near Lake Elmo.

Sheriff Mike Linder said law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the 2600 block of Lake Elmo Drive around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a man who had been shot and was asking for help.

When arriving on scene, officers found a man who was bleeding, and he was immediately transported to a hospital after receiving first aid.

Detectives said there is no connection to the victim and the residence. MTN did speak with the homeowners, who did not wish to be identified, and said they were surprised to discover the bloodied victim who appeared to have been shot multiple times. They said he jumped their backyard fence and knocked on the front door for assistance before they alerted authorities.

Linder said detectives are investigating a possible link between the man and a vehicle crash that happened around the same time. That accident happened on Wicks Lane, and the occupant or occupants had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if there is a connection between the two scenes.

Linder also indicated a connection between the victim and the Lockwood area, but did not provide any other details.

The investigation remains in the early stages.