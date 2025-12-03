Belgrade woman pleads guilty to harboring illegal individuals

MISSOULA - A Belgrade woman accused of harboring illegal individuals admitted to charges on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

The defendant, Eustolia Casarreal-Morales, 56, pleaded guilty to harboring illegal aliens. Casarreal-Morales faces up to 10 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release for each illegal alien involved in the offense.

HSI Denver covering CO, WY, UT & MT HSI Montana agents arrested Eustolia Cassareal, in Belgrade



Sentencing was set for April 8, 2026, in Missoula, Montana. Casarreal-Morales was released with conditions pending further proceedings.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the government alleged in court documents that in 2023, law enforcement debriefed two sources who described how they were smuggled into the United States from Mexico. Once here, these individuals explained they were eventually smuggled to Montana and provided jobs. They identified individuals in the Bozeman area who were involved in their smuggling. The investigation revealed Casarreal-Morales was in contact with at least one of the key smugglers identified by the sources of information listed above.

