Bozeman Schools Superintendent issues statement in response to employee accused of child sex abuse

Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram issued a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in response to the arrest of a man employed by the school district on a charge of felony sexual abuse of children.

Kenneth J. Sheehan, 33, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday. Court documents say Sheehan began communicating online with an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old boy. Sheehan allegedly asked for photos and made graphic sexual remarks before arranging a meeting at Bozeman Pond on Tuesday with the detective's persona, where he was arrested.

According to Bertram, Sheehan was hired on March 30, 2021 as an assistant coach at Bozeman High School for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 high school seasons. Bertram said Sheehan also coached intramural tennis at Chief Joseph Middle School and Sacajawea Middle School during the 2021-2022 season. Sheehan is not employed by the district beyond his role as a tennis coach.

Bertram said in his statement:

Bertram said Bozeman Police detectives immediately contacted School Resource Officer Sergeant Hal Richardson, who then contacted the central office team.

"The safety of children in the community is a shared priority of our organizations," Bertram said.

Any students, parents, or community members who have any additional information, or who have specific questions for law enforcement, should contact Bozeman Police Department Detective Captain, Dana McNeil at (406) 582-2020.