Bozeman woman pleads guilty to criminal endangerment in fiance's shooting death

A Bozeman woman accused of killing her fiancé nearly two years ago pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment and likely won't face prison time.

Marley Ndoumy-K pleaded guilty today as part of a plea agreement. She had originally been charged with negligent homicide after shooting her fiancé.

According to court documents, Ndoumy-K told a detective that following a party on Dec. 17, where she and her boyfriend were both drinking, the victim became argumentative, and things escalated. Ndoumy-K said the victim pulled out a gun, she grabbed it and the weapon discharged.

WATCH: Woman pleads guilty in fiancé shooting, avoids prison time (Oct. 7, 2025)

Woman pleads guilty in fiancé shooting, avoids prison time

Ndoumy-K was initially charged with criminal endangerment because at the time of her arrest, her fiancé was still alive in the hospital.

However, the victim died on Dec. 21.

MTN News spoke with the defense attorney, who says the state wants a 10-year suspended sentence. The defense will argue for a deferred sentence. Neither option carries any time behind bars.

WATCH: Argument leads to man being shot in Bozeman (Dec. 18, 2023)

Argument leads to man being shot in Bozeman

WATCH: Bozeman woman faces homicide charge after fiance dies from gunshot wound (Jan. 23, 2024)