Jury expresses intimidation concerns in Jordan Palmer trial

BOZEMAN — According to reporting from Court TV, members of the jury in the trial of Jordan Palmer, accused of shooting Stephen Campbell in April 2024 in Belgrade, have expressed fears of intimidation from the victim's family, prompting concerns from the judge about the jury's ability to remain fair. This situation raises the potential for a mistrial.

The issue arose when the jury requested to use secure parking, citing discomfort after observing “Justice for Stephen” T-shirts worn by Campbell's family in court. In response, Judge Brown proposed to individually question each juror on Friday morning to assess their feelings and level of intimidation. Following the questioning, jurors will be excused and instructed to return later in the day to minimize discussions about the case.

On Thursday, Belgrade Detective Juan Cervantes testified about a 911 call made by Palmer, during which Palmer claimed Campbell threatened him and then swung at him.

Despite initially hesitating during the 911 call, Palmer ultimately conducted chest compressions on Campbell after dispatch prompted him to assist.

In a recorded jailhouse phone call with his mother played for the jury, Palmer characterized Campbell as aggressive, stating, “I wasn’t thinking.”

Key evidence presented includes a knife found in Campbell's pocket that was closed and deemed irrelevant to the case, along with a cigarette butt identified as significant to Campbell's movements during the incident. Bullet holes in Campbell's shirt were noted as key elements in future arguments regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

During cross-examination, the Belgrade Police Department's investigation came under scrutiny, especially concerning Cervantes' experience with homicide investigations. Cervantes admitted to neglecting to review critical evidence, such as the 911 call or Campbell’s clothing, before formally charging Palmer with deliberate homicide.

Testimony from neighbors also played a crucial role in the second day of proceedings. James Shults stated he reviewed his surveillance footage after receiving inquiries about the incident and noted activity around 12:45 AM. Following the sound of gunshots, he confirmed relevant content in the footage and provided it to the police.

MTN News and Court TV will continue to follow the trial and provide updates as more information becomes available.