Livingston man facing charges after child pornography allegedly found on phone

BOZEMAN — A Livingston man is facing charges after his wife allegedly found child pornography on his phone and laptop.

Court documents say 33-year-old Aaron Brown was arrested Sunday night at his mother's residence in Belgrade on an outstanding warrant out of Park County.

Brown's wife reportedly checked his phone and laptop after his arrest and found what she described as disturbing sexual content and child pornography. She contacted law enforcement the next morning.

According to court documents, during an interview with a Belgrade Police officer, Brown's wife said she was "incredibly disturbed" and "devastated" by what she found on his devices and turned them in to the officer.

The officer obtained a search warrant for Brown's phone and laptop and reportedly found pornographic images of a prepubescent girl and three videos of adult men having sex with prepubescent girls that were sent via an instant messaging app. Accompanying the images and videos were chats between Brown and another person that allegedly included graphic discussions of fantasies about young children, infants, and babies being raped.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, Brown appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court where he was charged with sexual abuse of children.