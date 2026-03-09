Madison County Sheriff urges residents to lock homes after MHP pursuit leaves one suspect at large

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking residents in the Norris, Harrison, and Bear Trap areas to lock their homes and vehicles after a Montana Highway Patrol pursuit ended with one suspect still at large.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the MHP pursuit ended on Highway 84 Saturday night. One of the two occupants in the vehicle has been apprehended, but the second remains outstanding.

The sheriff's office said there is no believed threat to the public.

Residents and anyone passing through the Norris, Harrison, and Bear Trap areas are advised to call 911 if they see any hitchhikers in the area. The sheriff's office is also asking the public to reach out if they notice any suspicious person.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

