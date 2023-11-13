Man charged with assault with a weapon after Bozeman Warming Center incident

BOZEMAN -- A Louisiana man was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, after threatening people at the Bozeman Warming Center, then striking another man in the head with a sock filled with rocks.

According to charging documents, Jaylan K. Jacobs, 24, was taken into custody after officers arrived at the Warming Center. Jacobs had called dispatchers from the center reportedly saying that officers “better come lock up before I murder someone” and other threats.

Jacobs reportedly appeared to be having a mental health issue and members of the Gallatin Mobile Crisis Unit were requested to assist with the incident.

As Jacobs walked out of the Warming Center, he allegedly struck a person in the head with a sock filled with rocks and then attempted to run from law enforcement. The person struck by Jacobs sustained two large lacerations to his head and was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital for treatment.

Jacobs was charged with assault with a weapon.