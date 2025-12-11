Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Mexican national sentenced for illegal reentry

Mendoza-Almanza was arrested on April 6, 2025, in Belgrade
Court News 1280x720.png
MTN News
Court News 1280x720.png
Posted

MISSOULA – A man from Mexico who was in the United States illegally was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, to time served – 200 days in custody – to be followed by one year of supervised release, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Eduardo Heriberto Mendoza-Almanza, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

The government alleged in court documents that Mendoza-Almanza was arrested on April 6, 2025, in Belgrade, after an officer stopped him for driving with no license plate light after dark. He was identified with his Mexican driver’s license. His driving privileges were suspended in Montana and revoked in New Mexico. He also had numerous active warrants. He was arrested for driving without a license.

Mendoza-Almanza has been removed from the U.S. on eight prior occasions:

  • March 6, 2006
  • February 2, 2007
  • February 22, 2007
  • February 25, 2007
  • May 11, 2007
  • January 11, 2008
  • June 18, 2011
  • September 5, 2023

He was convicted previously of felony illegal reentry in Montana on March 15, 2023. He was sentenced to time served and removed. According to the release, there is no record that he applied for or was granted permission by the Attorney General or the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to return to the United States.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation.

Local News
Virginia City business owners face steep rent increases from state
Meagan Thompson
Local News
Montana DOT readies plows and introduces fresh faces for winter roads
Cassidy Powers
Local News
MSU launches free airport shuttle service for students and community
Esha Walia
Local News
Montana National Guard welcomes new officers from MSU's Army ROTC program
Gabrielle Cleveland
Local News
Bozeman Police Hire Two New Traffic Enforcement Officers, Doubling Traffic Stops
Cassidy Powers
Local News
Tis the season! Enter our 2025 Holiday Decorations Contest
MTN News

RELATED:

Mexican national arrested in Belgrade pleads guilty to illegal reentry

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader