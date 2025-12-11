Mexican national sentenced for illegal reentry

MISSOULA – A man from Mexico who was in the United States illegally was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, to time served – 200 days in custody – to be followed by one year of supervised release, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Eduardo Heriberto Mendoza-Almanza, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

The government alleged in court documents that Mendoza-Almanza was arrested on April 6, 2025, in Belgrade, after an officer stopped him for driving with no license plate light after dark. He was identified with his Mexican driver’s license. His driving privileges were suspended in Montana and revoked in New Mexico. He also had numerous active warrants. He was arrested for driving without a license.

Mendoza-Almanza has been removed from the U.S. on eight prior occasions:

March 6, 2006

February 2, 2007

February 22, 2007

February 25, 2007

May 11, 2007

January 11, 2008

June 18, 2011

September 5, 2023

He was convicted previously of felony illegal reentry in Montana on March 15, 2023. He was sentenced to time served and removed. According to the release, there is no record that he applied for or was granted permission by the Attorney General or the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to return to the United States.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation.

RELATED:

Mexican national arrested in Belgrade pleads guilty to illegal reentry