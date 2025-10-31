Name of man killed in Belgrade shooting released

BELGRADE — Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer says Devin Scheurn, 37, of Belgrade, was the man killed on Monday in a shooting involving law enforcement.

Scheurn was killed after Belgrade Police responded to a disturbance call on Crockett Way on Oct. 27, 2025. During the response, Belgrade Police Officer Dustin Lensing said one of the officers who was seated in his patrol car came under heavy gunfire from Scheurn. An assisting Belgrade police officer returned fire, and Scheurn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured officer was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and later released after receiving medical care.

RELATED:

Police chief provides update following officer-involved shooting in Belgrade

Belgrade Officer Shooting Highlights Ongoing Risks in Law Enforcement