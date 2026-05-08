New details emerge in Anaconda bar shooting that killed 4 in August 2025

ANACONDA — Newly unsealed court documents reveal disturbing details about the August 2025 mass shooting at the Owl Bar in Anaconda that left four people dead.

A judge ruled to unseal the documents, which describe the scene law enforcement encountered when they arrived at the bar around 10:40 a.m. Four bodies were found on the floor, and one of the individuals was on fire. An officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. All four individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video captured the attack. According to court documents, Michael Brown first entered the bar carrying a bucket, a pizza box and a brown paper bag. Brown poured liquid contents from the paper bag into the bucket and set the pizza box on fire before leaving the bar.

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Patrons David Leach, Daniel Baillie, and Tony Paul, as well as bartender Nancy Kelley, were inside the bar at the time. Video shows Kelley trying to extinguish the fire before Brown reappeared with a rifle, killing all four people. The video shows Brown slowly walking out of the bar with the rifle.

WATCH: Judge unseals documents in Anaconda bar shooting that killed 4

Documents unsealed in Anaconda bar shooting that killed 4

About an hour later, Brown led law enforcement on a chase in a stolen white pickup truck before disappearing on foot into a wilderness area west of town. A manhunt involving over 35 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies followed.

Investigators searched the Owl Bar and Brown's nearby home, recovering spent shell casings, ignitable materials, and multiple firearms. A bullet recovered from one victim matched the rifle found in Brown's home.

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Eight days after the shooting, a landowner on Montana Highway 1 encountered Brown. Documents say he was "safely" taken into custody. Brown later admitted to the killings, confessing during a recorded interview after receiving his Miranda rights.

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Court documents say Brown believed he was the rightful owner of the Owl Bar and claimed the bar's jukebox was digitally brainwashing him.

Brown faces four counts of deliberate homicide and charges for attempted arson, theft, and eluding law enforcement. His trial was stayed earlier this week for an additional 60 days for mental health evaluations.

Nancy Kelley's daughter was unable to speak on camera but shared her thoughts via text message.

"I am not sure how I feel about the situation. I don't really think that the release of information really helps anyone. I really would like to point out the lack of resources in rural areas, and the need for more broad-based, affordable mental healthcare is dire," said Kristian Kelley.

I previously interviewed Kelley's daughter last fall, when she described her mother as a social butterfly who was beloved by many in the community through her work as a nurse treating cancer patients.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

