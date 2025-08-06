Owl Bar shooting Day 6: Search parameters expanding in manhunt

ANACONDA — As the search for Michael Brown continues on Wednesday, officials say their investigative strategies and tactics are changing.

According to a social media post, the search parameters are expanding, and in the coming days, you'll see more law enforcement present in West Valley and into Anaconda.

search parameters are expanding and in the coming days you'll see more law enforcement present in West Valley and into Anaconda. Officers, Agents, and Marshalls are not only continuing the search for Michael Brown, they're conducting interviews and following up on tips and reports related to this investigation.



There is no new information to warrant any change in security risk. Please remain vigilant. Keep your homes and vehicles secure. Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.



Law enforcement will advise if there is a confirmed safety risk outside of the existing risk associated with the manhunt in general. The presence of a law enforcement should not create any panic, nor should you call dispatch to ask about law enforcement activity.



Any critical information will be communicated to the community as soon as possible.



The post follows a statement issued earlier from Granite County Sheriff Rico Barkell:

People of Granite County,

The Granite County Sheriff Office understands the concerns and the frustration in the search for Michael Paul Brown. With most certainty, I can tell you, the men and women from Federal, State and Local agencies are working around the clock to bring justice or recover Michael Paul Brown. I’m asking the people of Granite County, to go on with their everyday day routine, while watching out for one and another like the close community we are and like true Montanans. Have faith in law enforcement, protect your own and stay vigilant. Once again, I do not have any inkling that Michael Paul Brown is in Granite County. If the situation changes, I will be sure to be transparent and put out information that is needed.

Thank you for your patience and support. Please continue to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any suspicious activity or information.

Sheriff Rico Barkell

Granite County Sheriff

Anyone with information about Michael Brown or the Anaconda shooting is asked to call the tipline at 1-877-wanted2 or 1-877-926-8332.

WATCH: Friend remembers Anaconda shooting victim as manhunt continues