Escaped Park County inmate apprehended

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler reported on Facebook that escaped inmate Jordon Earl Linde has been apprehended and is back in custody.

Sheriff Bichler said his office took Linde into custody without incident around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Linde, 34, was being medically evaluated on Sunday for an issue the Sheriff's Office was concerned could be potentially life-threatening. He overpowered a deputy, took his handgun and van keys, and initially escaped in a Park County Detention minivan.

Early Monday morning, Park County deputies found the detention minivan Linde escaped in and believed him to be in another stolen vehicle.

In a Facebook post earlier on Tuesday, Sheriff Bichler said that Linde was believed to be back in the Shields Valley/ Livingston area.

Bichler confirmed to MTN News that Linde was apprehended in Clyde Park.

Linde was initially arrested in Park County on Saturday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges, along with a misdemeanor failure to appear charge.

