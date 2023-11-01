Police find man dead in Belgrade from 'apparent gunshot wounds'

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case of a man in Belgrade who was found dead on Tuesday in a trailer park with "apparent gunshot wounds," according to a press release.

The release said deputies were dispatched to the Lexley Acres Trailer Court on Jackrabbit Lane around 1:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The man who reported the incident said an unknown woman told him a man needed assistance somewhere behind Goodwill.

Belgrade Police arrived and assisted deputies in locating the residence at the trailer park where the man was found dead with gunshot wounds.

The crime scene remains under investigation, and residents can expect to see law enforcement in the area. There are no outstanding threats to the community, the Sheriff's Office said.

The release said the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner will identify the man who died after next of kin have been notified.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.