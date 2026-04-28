Remains of Lima toddler released for burial as mother and grandfather face homicide charges in court

DILLON — The remains of a toddler found deceased in a Lima home have been released to the community for burial as the criminal cases against his mother and grandfather move forward.

A community member donated a headstone and a plot at the Lima Cemetery for the child, named Sammy. Brundage Funeral Home General Manager Carolanne Webb is helping with the arrangements for a celebration of life.

"I believe it's important for our community to see this child be laid to rest, and the community supports his extended family through this period," Webb said.

"It's going to bring closure to not only the family but also the first responders, funeral home staff, sheriff's office, and anybody who was actively involved in the case at the beginning. We see a lot of terrible things on a day-to-day basis, and so sometimes it's really nice to see things through and find the peace at the end," Webb said.

WATCH: Lima community plans burial for deceased toddler as his mother and grandfather face homicide charges

Lima community plans burial for deceased toddler as his mother and grandfather face homicide charges.

Chief Deputy County Attorney Margot Newman noted the case can now proceed.

"Today marks the resolution of Sammy's interment, ensuring that he is laid to rest with the dignity that he deserves," Newman said.

Last October, 28-year-old Nicole Boyer was arrested and charged with deliberate homicide. Authorities discovered her disabled son's remains in an advanced state of decomposition in an upstairs bedroom of the home Boyer shared with her father, Christopher Cox, and other minor children.

Cox was arrested and charged with felony negligent homicide in January. A month later, Boyer's attorney told the court the cause of death was indeterminable according to autopsy results.

In court today, defense attorney Jack Morris stated they are ready to proceed without an independent autopsy.

"Yes, judge, we've made the determination that we don't need an independent autopsy done, and we are ready to proceed," Morris said.

Boyer and Cox remain in the county jail until their next hearing.

