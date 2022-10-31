Three Forks man arrested, accused of assaulting older man on state land

A Three Forks man was arrested on Sunday after calling 911 to report a man he had gotten in a fight with was unconscious and not breathing.

Cameron Frost, 31, was due to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday on a charge of aggravated assault.

According to court documents, Frost had been setting up targets on state land just south of 300 Buffalo Road in Gallatin County. Frost told dispatch an older man arrived and started yelling at him. Frost allegedly pushed the man down and hit him four times in the face.

Court documents say when Frost reported that the victim was not breathing, dispatch instructed him on how to render aid until emergency responders arrived at the scene to continue providing medical assistance.

The victim was flown by air ambulance to Bozeman Deaconess hospital. He reportedly sustained significant facial injuries that compromised his ability to breathe.

Frost told deputies at the scene that he pushed and punched the victim; he was detained and taken to the Gallatin County Law and Justice Center. The reporting officer noted that Frost is six feet tall and 260 pounds, and the victim is a 67-year-old man, 5 feet, 8 inches, and about 180 pounds.

Court documents say Frost was read his rights at the Law and Justice Center and said he initially watched the victim through a range finder as the man approached Frost's truck.

Frost allegedly drove back to his truck on his 4-wheeler, admitting he did not see the man open or take anything from his truck. The man was reportedly standing away from the truck by a boundary fence when Frost arrived.

According to court documents, Frost said the victim asked him if he knew he was on state land. Frost replied that he did, and the man began to "bow up" as he approached Frost. Frost said he then pushed the victim to the ground and hit him four times in the face when he tried to get up. When Frost realized the man was unconscious and could not be woken up, he called 911.

Frost was arrested for aggravated assault for causing the victim serious bodily injury. The reporting deputy said Frost's criminal history shows no relevant prior arrests.

No further details about the victim's current condition were available. We will update you if we get more information.