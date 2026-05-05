Two arrested after multiple animals found malnourished near Three Forks

Two people in Gallatin County were arrested last week for allegedly neglecting their animals.

Gallatin County Undersheriff Nate Kamerman said arrests were made Wednesday following an investigation into reports of severely malnourished livestock.

“Charges were filed this past week in Gallatin County for animal cruelty, with animal neglect — 11 counts for one suspect and one count for another,” said Kamerman.

WATCH: Gallatin County deputies arrest 2 on animal cruelty charges

Gallatin County deputies arrest 2 people on animal cruelty charges in Clarkston area

According to court documents, deputies were alerted earlier last week after receiving a report that a malnourished cow had broken through a neighbor’s fence.

On April 30, law enforcement executed a search of the property in the Clarkston area near Three Forks. They found a large number of animals in poor condition, including 11 dogs, a cat, 8 birds, a cow, 2 donkeys, and 8 horses. Court documents also state a dead horse and a dead dog were found under a tarp.

The animals appeared malnourished, dehydrated, and lacked access to adequate food and water. Grazing areas on the property had reportedly been reduced to dirt.

“All of these animals have been placed with local businesses that have stepped up to help take care of these animals and try to do what we can to get them healthy again,” said Kamerman.

The horses, now housed at an undisclosed location, have pronounced hip bones and ribs.

Kamerman noted that there's been a "fair amount" of animal cruelty cases in Gallatin County.

“It’s a rural farming area — you’ve got a lot of people with a lot of animals,” he said.

He added that while some cases involve efforts to help owners find resources and care for their animals, more difficult situations require immediate intervention.

“There are conditions that we’ll roll into," he explained. "If a situation is so bad, we get involved right away. There’s not always a step-by-step process to this.”

Both suspects have since posted bond and were released from jail. They are awaiting their next court appearance.

“Thank you to the community for their information on this, and for their willingness to help with this,” said Kamerman.

