Two arrested on attempted deliberate homicide charges after Bozeman casino incident

BOZEMAN — An argument inside Lucky Lil’s Casino on Main Street turned violent Saturday night, leaving one man injured and two people facing attempted deliberate homicide charges, according to court documents.

This is the second casino-related altercation reported in the Gallatin Valley in the past week.

Twenty-four-year-old Emigrant resident Kyhl Lorenzen appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court Monday morning.

Authorities say officers responded to the casino on Saturday and found the victim holding a wound. The victim was transported to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where he was treated for a stab wound to the shoulder and a cut to his wrist.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the victim and Lorenzen in a verbal altercation inside the casino, though the stabbing itself was not captured on camera. The video does show a minivan driving at a high rate of speed toward the wounded victim, who jumped out of the way. Police identified the driver as Lorenzen’s acquaintance, Summer Overgaauw.

Court records show Overgaauww is also connected to a 2022 Clyde Park homicide. She was the ex-girlfriend of the victim, Tyler Netto. Court documents say Netto had raised concerns with law enforcement about suspected drug activity involving Overgaauw and Skyler Griebel, the man later convicted of killing Netto.

Authorities also say that during the investigation into Saturday night’s casino stabbing, they seized 22 grams of meth from Lorenzen.

In justice court on Monday, Overgaauw’s bail was set at $50,000, while Lorenzen’s was set at $75,000.

