'We will keep searching': Park County Sheriff's Office revisits cold cases

LIVINGSTON — The rich history of Park County is shadowed by a series of unsolved murders that continue to haunt the community. Detective Brian Green from the Park County Sheriff’s Office, who has served for 17 years, is determined to bring attention to three remaining cold cases.

The oldest of these cases is that of Amy Marie Johnson, who was last seen on May 7, 1986. "Amy was last seen May 7th, 1986. Her body was never found, and foul play is suspected in her disappearance," Green says.

WATCH: Unsolved Tragedies: The Cold Cases That Still Haunt Park County

Lives Left in Limbo: Investigating Park County's Unresolved Murder Cases

Another cold case that many locals may remember is that of Thomas Nelson McNair. Last seen on March 29, 1995, at just 18 years old, he was found dead in the Yellowstone River by fishermen on May 4, 1995. While a suicide note was discovered during the investigation, the circumstances of his death remain unclear, leaving the case open. In his memory, a skate park near Park High School has been dedicated to him.

One cold case highlighted by Detective Green involves Angela Marie Brown, who was reported missing on October 15, 1997.

"Her vehicle was located in the parking lot of Western Drug shortly thereafter," Green says. "She was found in the Yellowstone River by a fisherman on February 9th, 1998. And her death was ruled a homicide. "

Another unresolved case under investigation is that of Sheila Jordan, a Livingston woman murdered in 2000.

As the years go by, Detective Green emphasizes the urgency of keeping these cases alive.

"Eventually, it could age out. Unfortunately, the more time goes by. Witnesses forget things. Witnesses pass away. New detectives may not be familiar with the case. So unfortunately, the longer it goes, the harder it is to keep it alive."

Despite the challenges, Green remains committed. “As long as I'm on the job, I’ll keep searching,” he asserted. He encourages anyone with information on these cases to come forward, stating, “Time is of the essence, so if you know anything at all, please call me.”

